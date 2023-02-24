Biden Nominates WEF ‘Great Reset’ Figure to Head World Bank (Video)

You will own nothing and you will be happy. You will own nothing and you will be happy. Or else. President Biden on Thursday nominated Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, to be president of the World Bank with an eye towards focusing on climate at the international agency. Banga replaces Trump-era president David Malpass, …



Read More...