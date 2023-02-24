Brickbat: Wait a Little Bit Longer

February 24, 2023 | Tags: censorship, culture, REASON

A production of "Waiting for Godot" at the University of Groningen, a public university in the Netherlands, has been canceled after university officials found out only men had been auditioned for the cast. All of the characters in the play are men. A university spokesperson acknowledged that author Samuel Beckett said the play should be performed only by men, a rule still enforced by Beckett's estate. But the spokesperson added that "times have changed. And that the idea that only men are suitable for this role is outdated and even discriminatory." The student group presenting the play said it is considering offers it has had from other venues in the city to stage the play.

The post Brickbat: Wait a Little Bit Longer appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...