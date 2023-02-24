FCC Complaints Continue To Rise Over Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Appearance

February 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Some spectators were upset by Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the Federal Communications Commission received 103 complaints regarding the Super Bowl LVII broadcast, with almost all of them focusing on Rihanna’s halftime show. Subscribe today to WayneDupree.com and we will keep you up to date with what’s going on in Washington and across the nation. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $5.00 a month! According to TMZ Sports, many of the complaints said that Rihanna’s lyrics and performance “were definitely too sexualized.” One viewer commented, “I don’t care what



Read More...