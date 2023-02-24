Leaked FBI Memos Expose Sexual Misconduct, Drunk Driving, Property Theft And More

Internal FBI disciplinary files dating back to 2017 reveal that 'scores' of FBI employees have been busted over the past five years engaging in various illegal and unethical conduct, including sexual misconduct, drunk driving, property theft, assaulting a child losing their service weapons and assaulting a child, Just the News reports.

Rampant sexual misconduct included inappropriate affairs with felons in prison, as well as confidential sources and subordinate employees. And while sexual transgressions often resulted in firings, other things such as drunk driving an lost weapons offenses did not.

One report from April 2017 listed general examples of past FBI misconduct, including one agent dismissed for admitting to having sexually molested his daughter and granddaughter for years. Another acted "as an agent of a foreign government." One stole drug evidence to feed a heroin addiction, while another employee pulled a gun on a private citizen during an incident of road rage. The female bystander in question was thrown up "against a concrete lane divider, causing temporary loss of consciousness and large contusion." Other reports detail an employee who shot and killed his neighbor's dog and another who was driving drunk — with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit — and killed an 18-year-old in the process. Yet not all of these subjects were said to have served prison time, and some even kept their jobs. -Just the News

In another incident, an agent had an unsecured M4 carbine rifle stolen from his government vehicle during a Starbucks run - which resulted in a mere two-week suspension, the whistleblower records provided to JTN show.

"Although there was a lockbox in the trunk for storage of weapons and sensitive items," the agent shoved the rifle bag behind the front passenger seat. "While Employee was in the Starbucks, the Bucar was burglarized. The rear passenger, rear driver, and tailgate windows were broken, and the rifle bag containing the M4 was stolen."

The reports show there were at least 23 cases of agents and Bureau staff driving under the influence (DUI) but only five resulted in termination, while the others received suspensions or retired. There were several other incidents involving alcohol unrelated to driving that also drew short-term suspensions. At least three dozen agents reported guns being lost, stolen or handled unsafely, including one agent who accidentally discharged his weapon and shot a hole through the floor of his hotel room. -Just the News

In another case, a supervisory employee "hit his minor child," and was only busted after the kid's school "noticed bruises and contacted Child Protective Services." After OPR discovered that the child had been "coached to minimize what happened" and the agent took bureau-mandated parenting classes, the employee received just a 40-day suspension for "Assault and Battery."

Another employee sent "a threatening and vile email to his girlfriend's ex-husband." When a process server attempted to serve a temporary restraining order (TRO) on him, he threatened to shoot him, then failed to report the incident to his supervisor. He received a 25-day suspension.

The misconduct was catalogued in a quarterly email sent to all Bureau employees by the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), which were suspended for a period of seven months in 2021-2022 due to complaints that "employees harmed by misconduct" may feel shamed - however, the bureau resumed publication over the belief that it may dissuade employees from committing crimes or violations in the future.

"OPR suspended sending our quarterly email that details employee misconduct and its consequences," read an April 2022 email. "We wanted to weigh the value of publishing this information with the discomfort employees harmed by misconduct may feel at its having been published."

An employee "admitted engaging in a romantic relationship with an incarcerated felon and sending him money," according to the report. The employee "failed to report contact with the felon," yet only received a suspension of 15 days. A similar situation from the fallout of a failed "romantic relationship" caused an employee to remove "certain jointly-owned property from the apartment of Employee's former significant other and damaged other property," the email reported. "Although no criminal charges were filed, Employee was arrested for vandalism and theft." Final verdict: 14-day suspension. -JtN

One retired agent went on record with JTN, where he suggested that the bureau may be getting more serious about firing employees for certain offenses. He was, however, concerned by the light penalties for things such as alcohol offenses.

"I was seeing that in a lot of cases, particularly in the DUIs, there was not many dismissals," retired Assistant Director Kevin Brock told the outlet. "They were getting, you know, 20, 30, 40 days of suspension without pay. And that struck me as something a little bit of a divergence from the past. Louis Freeh, when he was director, drew a bright line. He said anybody who misuses alcohol and gets in a bureau car is going to be dismissed. And that stopped a lot of bad behavior."

So it's not a question of 'who's watching the watchers,' rather, why are the bad eggs escaping meaningful punishment for their actions? Oh right, this is the same agency that knowingly used fabricated evidence as part of a scheme to frame Donald Trump as a Russian asset, and then misled Congress.