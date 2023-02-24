Trump’s Nutty GA Grand Jury Held an “Ice Cream Party” at The DA’s Office

The Georgia grand jury overseeing the Trump case has descended into a public circus. We figured it was a sideshow behind the scenes, but now we know for a fact thanks to the grand jury foreperson, who is a straight-up loon. According to this zany lady, the entire grand jury had an ice cream party at the DA’s office. Gee, that sounds a bit unprofessional and odd, doesn’t it? Vice reported that grand jury members don’t typically do media tours, and for good reason: They risk blowing up the criminal cases they’ve been working on. That’s why a rogue juror



