[VIDEO] The View Audience GASPS Over Joy Behar’s Nasty Comments About Ohio Residents

February 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joy Behar is a miserable, negative, clueless old hag. She’s the type of person who is so ignorant and stupid on nearly every issue, but doesn’t realize it. She’s a big, dumb know-it-all who knows absolutely nothing. She just sits there spewing out her stupidity like vomit, all over the floor. I honestly don’t know who even watches “The View” anymore. Why would you want to listen to 5 bitter, dumb women prattle on? I’d rather have my pancreas removed through my nostrils than watch that show. And no, I am not exaggerating. However, every once in a while I



Read More...