[VIDEO] There’s Been a Discovery of a January 6th Clip that Changes The Entire Narrative…

February 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s a newly uncovered January 6 clip floating around out there, and what it reveals is quite shocking. So shocking, as a matter of fact that this clip alone should be the spark that lights a fire under the butts’ of Congress to actually investigate this “setup.” So, what happened in the clip? Well, the “shot” heard round the world was captured on video – and what I mean by that is the moment that started the melee. And contrary to media belief, it doesn’t appear to have been a Trump supporter who started it, or even an undercover fed,



Read More...