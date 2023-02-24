WATCH: Trump Grand Jury Forewoman’s Kooky Cable News Blitz

February 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The forewoman of the Georgia special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump might have jeopardized any possible prosecution by appearing on cable news and describing the investigation in detail. But she's enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, talking to networks and newspapers about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, subpoenas, and sketches of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.). The post WATCH: Trump Grand Jury Forewoman's Kooky Cable News Blitz appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



