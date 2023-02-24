What Did They Get Right?

Reflecting on the last three years of terror, torment, and totalitarianism, a tweet from Justin Hart got us thinking.

He asked a simple thought-provoking question about COVID: "Did 'they' get a single thing right?"

We must admit we struggled to find a single thing 'they' got right, but here are some of Justin's thoughts:

Transmission of the disease - wrong

Asymptomatic spread - wrong

PCR testing - wrong

Fatality rate - wrong

Lockdowns - wrong

Community triggers - wrong

Business closures - wrong

School closures - wrong

Quarantining healthy people - wrong

Impact on youth - wrong

Hospital overload - wrong

Plexiglass barriers - wrong

Social distancing - wrong

Outdoor spread - wrong

Masks - wrong

Variant impact - wrong

Natural immunity - wrong

Vaccine efficacy - wrong

Vaccine injury - wrong

Anything, 'Bueller'?

As Hart so eloquently and succinctly puts it: "To repeat. They. Got. EVERYTHING. Wrong!"

Which is interesting because as we were writing this post, the world's richest man - with access to all the 'dissent'-crushing communications - replied to a timely question...

It’s coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2023

At his 'Rational Ground' Substack, Hart lays out his views on what actually happened with COVID...

Every year humans endures a “flu season” – a period denoting the high-water mark of that year’s wave of respiratory viral pathogens.

Believe it or not we still have strains of the 1889 Russian flu, the 1918 Spanish flu, the 1957 Asian flu, the 1968 Hong Kong Flu, the 2009 H1N1 virus – all these various strains of nasty bugs rear their head every single year.

In late 2019, a new “novel” pathogen appeared on the scene – a bug from the “Coronavirus” family (“corona” describing the spike-like structure of the particles.)

The official title was SARS-CoV-2. SARS = “severe acute respiratory syndrome”; CoV-2 = “Coronavirus 2.” This particular virus can cause a disease called COVID-19 (“Coronavirus Disease 2019”). The disease is thought to have originated in China and found significant human-to-human transmission. It is thought to be “novel” because prior infections of other pathogens do not seem to creative anti-bodies to tackle this newfound disease within the human body.

Officials raised alarms about the potential mortality witnessed from COVID-19. Governments across the world scrambled to address and protect their populations from what quickly became a pandemic.

Efforts ranged from stringent to downright authoritarian. Results were mixed to say the least. In early 2022, it was thought that SARS-Cov-2 and COVID-19 would join the panoply of viruses and diseases we experience during the annual ebb and flow of life.

That’s the short sterile version of what transpired.

Here’s what actually happened:

Global elites had ramped up significant efforts to reshape the world to address a host of inequalities and imagined boogeymen like climate change.

These global elites were bolstered by a host of corrupt institutions which included the WHO (“World Health Organization”), big pharmaceutical companies, and world wealth and health players like Bill Gates.

With the emergence of a new virus these groups pounced at the vulnerable moment to put their plans into action and retool the world with a host of proposals – this was known as The Great Reset. The Coronavirus response was just the first sortie in this plan.

Governments across the world, under the threat of serious mortality (real or imagined), caved to the plan of action which utilized never-before imagined cram downs on individual rights, massive financial expenses, and enhanced authority overhauls to set the stage for a shift of power.

Free speech, right to assembly, right to bodily autonomy, representative government all fell within months of the first COVID-19 cases announced in almost every country.

