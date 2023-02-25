Alan Dershowitz Now Pretends He Didn’t Call for Forced Injections of the Experimental Covid Jabs [Video]

Attorney Alan Dershowitz has enjoyed a get-out-of-jail free card from conservatives over the years. The Democrat has often sounded like a Republican and backed GOP policies in recent years, putting him in a similar category as Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Manchin, and other centrist Democrats.

When it comes to the Covid jabs, he has always been an authoritarian. In 2020, he said, “You have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated. You have no right not to wear a mask.”

That’s bad enough, but when asked to clarify he doubled down, saying, “If you refuse to be vaccinated the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm.”

Now, he’s trying to walk it back.

NEW: Alan Dershowitz Reverses His Position on Mandatory Covid Vaccines… He Says Because They Clearly Don't Work & He Got Sick Despite Being Boosted… Must Watch #ThenVsNow Clip Interview Credit @alexstein99 & @csthetruth pic.twitter.com/RlDeipt6WZ — Covid-1984 (@Spiro_Ghost) February 24, 2023

He told Alex Stein recently, “What I said was if there came a time when we had a real pandemic that was killing people and there was a perfect vaccine that there would be no constitutional right for somebody to say ‘no, I’m going to spread the disease.'”

After getting vaccinated and booster through the Pfizer jabs, Dershowitz had a bad Covid infection. Seems reality trumps one’s own perverse ideologies sometimes.

