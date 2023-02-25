Bernie Sanders Finally Found a Corporate Conglomerate He Likes. It Happens To Be His Publisher.

February 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has finally found a corporate conglomerate he doesn't oppose. It just so happens to be the publishing company that paid him a $170,000 advance for a book billed as "a progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo." The post Bernie Sanders Finally Found a Corporate Conglomerate He Likes. It Happens To Be His Publisher. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...