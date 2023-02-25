Cloward & Piven Are Laughing All The Way To The Welfare Agency

Authored by Brian Wilson via AmericanThinker.com,

Remember that famous recurring line from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

Worse than the Pinkerton agents to Butch and Sundance, Cloward and Piven are to the stability and future of America.

If the Cloward-Piven Strategy is new to you, Fred Elbel's "Cloward–Piven strategy - fundamentally transforming America" does an outstanding job breaking it down into bite-size pieces.

Basically:

[D]eveloped in 1966 by Americans Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven — both sociologists and political activists... ...[t]he strategy focused on overloading the United States public welfare system in order to precipitate a crisis, which would ultimately lead to replacing the welfare system with a national system of "a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty."

It worked pretty well - so well, in fact, the outline has been applied in many instances to bring about the disruption of public programs, policies and systems:

Time marches on and the Cloward–Piven strategy, as Elbel puts it, "remains an active instrument of change in America. Ultimately, it is the tool by which multicultural elites aim to "fundamentally transform America."

To fully appreciate the genius of the strategy, just look around at the other pressure points of American society being clogged and hamstrung by the nonstop avalanche of C-P red tape.

The southern — and now northern — borders are beyond overwhelmed. Border Patrol agents are taken away from the flood of illegals and reassigned to paper-pushing, babysitting, and chauffeuring gigs. And the flood continues unabated.

As the immigrant invasion continues — over 5 million by current estimates — local support structures and systems are overwhelmed: schools, housing, law enforcement, retail outlets are unable to cope. The damage is not reserved to the systems. Visit a local hospital E.R. And not just in towns in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and California. Identical issues around the country are similarly effected as "got-aways" and exported aliens make their way to Chicago, New York, Miami, L.A., San Francisco. All those cities already had overcrowding problems left over from the COVID-19 "pandemic." Crime stats are skyrocketing, primarily in Democrat-governed cities and blue states.

Food shortages are ubiquitous. Baby formula to Brussels sprouts to ground meat to eggs continue to run in short supply as prices rise. Suspicious fires, bombings, and "accidents" at food processing plants are blamed without explanation along with droughts, avian flu, and the dreaded (supposed) COVID-19 super-duper "sub-variants." Government regulations reducing the application of certain fertilizers on farms in Holland, Spain, France are proliferating, forcing crop, flock, and herd reductions. Results: farms closing, creating more food shortages, unemployment, and increasing welfare rolls.

Public outcry and political pressure have been suppressed through ignorance caused by the media. The MSM's OCR (Obsessive Compulsive Regurgitation) of the most salacious to the most dramatic to the most irrelevant "news of the day" leaves no air time for hard news stories and continuing tragedies that will inform the affected about the coming tragedies of system collapse.

Meanwhile, politicians continue to focus on J6, laptops, classified docs, name-calling, distractions, denials, Harry and Meghan, and similar matters irrelevant to the preservation of liberty, erecting a fog bank over the news and information the public needs. People sufficiently talented to get themselves elected can whistle and chew gum simultaneously. But the analogy is lost on the blow-dried celebrity news media set.

Don't presume that the C-P strategy can't — or doesn't — work both ways. What if the internals of the bureaucratic deep swamp work in harmony with the overwhelming external pressures by slow-walking the very administrative solutions to the problem?

Overall, that's been the plan all along. Proven effective over decades, Cloward-Piven remains the strategy "multicultural elites are using to fundamentally transform America."

Nothing good can come of it. It's rotten to the core.