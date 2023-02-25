The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kate Shemirani & James Harvey: Oversexualizing Of Everything & Crushing Free Thought (Video)

February 25, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins us, along with James Harvey, a young activist to talk about James’ efforts to deal with those who are oversexualizing every single thing, including candy shops. James is not only a well spoken young man, but he is also standing up for those in the university who are being …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x