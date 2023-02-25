LA's Soros DA Suspends Prosecutor For 'Misgendering' Child Molester Accused Of Murder

Los Angeles Country District Attorney George Gascon suspended a prosecutor for misgendering and 'deadnaming' a convicted child molester accused of murder, who started identifying as a woman after being arrested, Fox News reports.

Eight years ago, Gascon's office refused to prosecute the individual, Hannah Tubbs, as an adult, after he molested a 10-year-old girl just two weeks before his 18th birthday. Tubbs, now 26, went by "James" at the time of the molestation. Tubbs was also accused of sexually molesting a four-year-old girl at a California library in August of 2013 while her mother was "just a few aisles over" browsing books.

Early last year, Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility for girls.

Meanwhile, Tubbs has been charged with using a rock to murder another member of a "survivalist transient group" in 2019 when living in Kern County, California.

Which brings us to Soros-funded DA George Gascon, who suspended prosecutor Shea Sanna for allegedly misgendering and "deadnaming" Shea (using his male identity).

The DA's office is now treating Tubbs as a victim;

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of a personnel matter, I can say that the actions taken by the Department were the result of the findings conducted by an independent County Policy of Equity Investigation," LA County DA's office Comms director Tiffiny Blacknell told the Daily Caller. "I can also say is that the Transgender community is frequently the target of violent attacks. They are also reluctant to come forward and report their attacks because of how they’re treated in the criminal legal system. The LADA office takes seriously our responsibility to treat all people with respect and dignity no matter their gender identity."

Last year, Fox News obtained jailhouse recordings of Tubbs admitting that it was wrong to attack the little girl, but gloating over the light punishment.

The suspect boasted that nothing would happen after the guilty plea, due to Gascon's lenient policies for juvenile defendants and laughed about not having to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. Tubbs also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print. -Fox News (via Yahoo!)

"So now they're going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine," Tubbs tells his father. "So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her."

In another call, they laughed about choosing the new name, Hannah.

Tubbs was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in Palmdale in 2014 at age 17.



In one call in November 2021 while in LA County custody, Tubbs makes extremely crude, disparaging remarks about the girl and his sexual desires for her at the time. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022

Tubbs is currently being held on $1 million bond in Kern County Jail under the name James Tubbs, while court records use the name Hannah Tubbs.