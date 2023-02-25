Sidney Powell Finally Gets a WIN in Court

February 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sidney Powell, who was a staunch fighter during the 2020 election sham, was just handed a huge court victory. But before we get to that, I’d like to say something about Sidney. I know a lot of people love to slam her and blame her for turning the 2020 sham into a “circus” that nobody took seriously. And I get that people are upset and frustrated over some of her outlandish claims. But personally, I believe that Sidney got roped in by some questionable people who were feeding her a lot of BS. She trusted these people at a time



Read More...