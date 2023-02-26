Biden Gets Combative During Interview Talking About His Classified Docs – ‘You’re a Good Lawyer’

February 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Biden was caught off guard by a reporter’s persistence in questioning him about the classified documents scandal that is causing a massive headache for the administration. In case you […] The post Biden Gets Combative During Interview Talking About His Classified Docs - 'You're a Good Lawyer' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...