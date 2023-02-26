Bloomberg Report Reveals What “Lab-Grown” Meat is Really Made From – and It’s Horrific…

February 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Lab-grown meat has to be one of the creepiest and most unappetizing things I’ve ever heard of. It amazes me that the left – former all-natural hippies – want to pump their bodies full of so much laboratory and big pharma garbage these days. “Hey, after you finish taking your 17th booster shot, sit down and eat this cheese burger we grew in a Petri dish.” For some odd reason, the idea of injecting and eating cells and other assorted toxins really excites liberals. And while some of us may laugh this off and think the idea of eating only



Read More...