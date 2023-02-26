"Climate Change Cult At It Again": Apple Users Frustrated With 'Green Charging'

A silly feature introduced with iOS 16.1 called "Clean Energy Charging" has upset some iPhone users as their devices will only charge when lower carbon-emission electricity on the grid is available.

Some iPhone users reported when iOS 16.1 was installed -- their devices were automatically selected for Clean Energy Charging. Charging when the grid is 'green' has its disadvantages for the user experience, who might incur slower charge times.

Twitter is a buzz this morning with frustrated Apple users. Some complained about 'slower iPhone charging' and encouraged others to turn off the setting.

If you noticed your iPhone is charging a little slower recently it may be due to a new setting Apple added in iOS 16.1 — Clean Energy Charging



With it turned on, iOS will only recharge the iPhone's battery when the electrical grid uses cleaner energy sources like solar or wind… https://t.co/r35GkgivQl pic.twitter.com/ANW3GZwYSd — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 26, 2023

The Climate Change Cult at it again. No thank you. Just switched the Clean Energy Charging off. — Company of Champions (@CompanyChampion) February 26, 2023

While Apple is forcefully trying to reduce the carbon footprint of iPhone users to fight climate change, don't bring up the sobering reality about all the carbon emissions it takes to mine lithium and other rare Earth metals for Apple products. Also, don't bring up company execs, such as Tim Cook, who fly on private jets.

What irks the average person is that corporate elites and governments impose life-altering climate change measures on the working poor while the rules don't apply to the rich. Recall the Biden administration is trying to ban gas stoves.