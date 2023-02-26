Demonic Biden-Harris Regime Shifts Baby Killing Argument to Claim It’s a “Religious” Right to Murder the Preborn [Video]

February 26, 2023

There are many things that can be said about the Biden-Harris regime. They’re reckless, feckless, and ineffective, among other traits. But you can’t say they’re not bold in expressing their worldview. One might even say they’re the best at gaslighting the American people, better than any administration in modern history.

Their latest attempt to boldly subvert an important argument pertains to abortion. Instead of fighting against religion as they’ve done for decades, the left is now trying to claim abortion is a “religious” right. Watch:

Cognitive dissonance is a requirement in order to operate in Bidenworld. They don’t think we’re stupid, but just in case we are they don’t want to miss us.

