Leftists Furious As Woody Harrelson Sneaks Covid Vaccine Mandate Joke Onto SNL

On his fifth time as guest host on the now far-leftist Saturday Night Live, Harrelson entered into a monologue which seemed to catch the New York audience off guard as the joke ended with a scathing indirect indictment of Big Pharma, lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The progressive media is, not surprisingly, furious, accusing Harrelson of "conspiracy theory."

The trend of celebrities and mainstream figures coming out in opposition to the draconian covid restrictions is growing along with skepticism about the vaccines, though, SNL is probably the last place we would expect to see such voices given a "platform."

Woody Harrelson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/FAEcBDnIKu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 26, 2023

And while the old media - funded by ads from companies such as, oh, Pfizer - is losing it mind, Twitter owner Elon Musk had a quick and clear reaction to the monologue.