Tucker Carlson: Here’s What We Could Buy for America with Cash Going to Ukraine

February 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tucker Carlson is asking the questions too many politicians won’t. A year into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the mouthpieces of President Joe Biden’s administration keep parroting each other that […] The post Tucker Carlson: Here's What We Could Buy for America with Cash Going to Ukraine appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...