[VIDEO] Wow, Did We Just Catch a Glimpse Of Zelensky’s “Mini Me” On Camera?

February 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

While Biden and Zelensky were in Poland, footage was captured of what appeared to be Zelensky’s little “mini-me.” Many people saw the guy and thought he looked to be his body double, or “stand in.” Now, we all know that leaders have “doubles” or “decoys,” that’s no big shock, but we usually don’t get to see them on camera. So, that’s why this seemed rather strange. Polish TV, captured the “doppelgänger” following behind Zelensky and Biden as they exited a room and headed into a hallway. They are both dressed identical and look very similar. At the time this footage



Read More...