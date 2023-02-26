Volodymyr Zelensky’s Stunt Double Makes an Appearance During Benedict Biden’s Visit

Since the dawn of civilization, using body doubles for leaders during times of strife has been common. It’s not surprising that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels with someone who looks like him and wears the same clothes. It’s not common for the stunt double to appear on television, but a snafu appears to have happened during Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev.

Who is the man at the bottom of the stairs? pic.twitter.com/SvFAs6t59p — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) February 26, 2023

It makes for great fodder, but it’s nothing new, just a glitch in the matrix.

