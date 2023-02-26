Woody Harrelson Blasts the Plandemic and Big Pharma on SNL

February 26, 2023

Saturday Night Live has been used as a fading “comedic” platform to spread leftwing messages to the dwindling audience it gets every week. Their skits have become more and more political in recent years and their celebrity hosts have inserted wokeness at every turn.

This is why Woody Harrelson’s opening monologue offered a surprise. Watch:

“So the movie goes like this,” he said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away,” he continued as the audience chuckled uncomfortably. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

Here’s the whole opening monologue:

Some commenters seemed to believe this could be Harrelson going rogue, which is very unlikely. Others thought this was part of a shift by government, entertainment, and corporate media messaging to distance themselves from the Big Pharma puppet masters they’ve served obediently for three years.

I think it’s just a slap in our faces. This came across as, “Yes, we did that and no, you can’t do a thing about it even when we admit it.”

Maybe I’m just cynical.

The post Woody Harrelson Blasts the Plandemic and Big Pharma on SNL



