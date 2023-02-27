Biden’s ‘Uncoordinated’ Withdrawal From Afghanistan Put Taliban in Power, IG Report Finds

February 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration's "abrupt" and "uncoordinated" exit from Afghanistan contributed to the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country in August 2021, according to a forthcoming inspector general report reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. The post Biden's 'Uncoordinated' Withdrawal From Afghanistan Put Taliban in Power, IG Report Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...