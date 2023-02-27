The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s ‘Uncoordinated’ Withdrawal From Afghanistan Put Taliban in Power, IG Report Finds

February 27, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration's "abrupt" and "uncoordinated" exit from Afghanistan contributed to the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country in August 2021, according to a forthcoming inspector general report reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. The post Biden's 'Uncoordinated' Withdrawal From Afghanistan Put Taliban in Power, IG Report Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x