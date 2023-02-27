Brace For Impact: Some of the Craziest Bills California Legislators Proposed This Session

California Democrats are poised to make life harder and more expensive for their constituents this year, with thousands of new proposals to regulate cow farts, dispense taxpayer-funded tampons to men, teach climate propaganda to kids, and unleash legal attacks on crisis pregnancy centers. Here are just a few of the 2,632 bills Californians should watch out for. And since California Democrats love to say their state leads the nation in legislation, perhaps the rest of the country should watch out, too. The post Brace For Impact: Some of the Craziest Bills California Legislators Proposed This Session appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



