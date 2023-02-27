Brickbat: Taking the Piss Out of Them

Tags: REASON

After protests from students, the Milford, New Hampshire, school board has backed off a plan to ban students from using urinals in school restrooms. The ban was part of a compromise to allow trans students to use the restrooms of the gender they identify with and not their biological sex. Other parts of the compromise, such as limiting the occupancy of restrooms, will remain in place.

