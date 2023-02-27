The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dr Lee Merritt: We’re Not Being Told The Truth About The Ohio Train Derailment (Video)

February 27, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Dr. Lee Merritt recently commented on her thoughts concerning the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and her initial thoughts concerning the chemicals on board, as well as how they may or may not effect the environment, animals and people. She believes there is something more going on here that concerns the land itself. Visit …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x