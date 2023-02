Following Acknowledgment Of Wuhan Lab Leak, Biden Condemns White House As Racist And Xenophobic

February 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After acknowledging reports from the FBI and the Department of Energy confirming COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, President Biden issued harsh condemnation for President Biden's racist and xenophobic accusations based on outrageously slanderous facts and data.



