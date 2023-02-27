Miami Dolphins Star Appears to Retire Via Tweet, Issues Chilling Warning “DO NOT Take the Injections They Give You”…

February 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, one Miami Dolphin’s player just rocked the NFL with his tweet. He’s one of the top cornerbacks in the league, and he suddenly and rather abruptly appears to have decided to end his career today. He’s seems to be retiring, and it caught everyone by surprise. And on top of the shock regarding the his seeming retirement, he also issued a very ominous and chilling warning, that sounded like he was referencing the vaccine. Needless to say, the tweets are somewhat cryptic, but at the same time, seems very obvious what he’s doing. Byron Jones, a former All-Pro and



Read More...