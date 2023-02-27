[VIDEO] Former Trump Aide’s Advice For Tucker’s Team Pouring Through 40K Hours of J6 Footage: “Western Perimeter”

February 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s amazing. For years, we’ve been screaming for the RINOs and Dems to release the January 6th footage. And all that time, nobody in the media seemed to care very much about it. But the second McCarthy hands all 40K hours over to Tucker, all hell breaks loose and suddenly, every body wants to get their hands on it. And that’s because they desperately want to try to control the narrative. This isn’t about “truth” and “facts.” Hell no. It’s about the mainstream media’s very clear agenda, and protecting the lies they’ve been spreading. Axios reported that attorney Charles Tobin



Read More...