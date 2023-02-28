Her Name Is Trump. That Makes Her an ‘Elevated Risk,’ According to Trinity University

February 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Cherise Trump is used to questions about her last name. As the executive director of Speech First, a nonprofit that defends the First Amendment rights of college students, Trump has been answering them ever since she took her husband’s surname in 2017. The post Her Name Is Trump. That Makes Her an ‘Elevated Risk,’ According to Trinity University appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...