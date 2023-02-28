The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Biden’s ‘Green Energy Economy’ is Benefiting Left-Wing Billionaires

February 28, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden's taxpayer-funded push to build a "clean energy economy" is benefiting the left's most prominent billionaire megadonors, including Bill Gates and Laurene Powell Jobs, a Washington Free Beacon analysis found. The post How Biden's 'Green Energy Economy' is Benefiting Left-Wing Billionaires appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x