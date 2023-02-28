“Strangers on the Internet” Podcast Episode 24: What Are Dating App Operators Thinking?

The 24th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange explores why dating app providers behave the way they do and why they don't do more to protect users.

I talk about my legal research into this area and what has happened when victims have tried to hold providers accountable via the courts (spoiler: not much). We also examine the cultural implications of bad behavior on apps, such as the high frequency at which users lie on them. We discuss how this relates not only to the anonymity of the Internet but also a sadly common general societal willingness to endanger other people's health and wellbeing.

Last, you won't believe Michelle's story about how the app The League tried pushing her to communicate again with a man after she had unmatched him (and what Michelle had to say to The League in response)!

