FBI Says It Has Long Known ‘Most Likely’ COVID Cause Was Lab Leak

March 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has concluded that the most likely cause of the COVID-19 pandemic was a laboratory leak at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, FBI director Christopher Wray told Fox News in an interview released Tuesday. The post FBI Says It Has Long Known 'Most Likely' COVID Cause Was Lab Leak appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



