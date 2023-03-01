Major Tragedy! Trains Collide In Greece Killing At Least 38, Injuring More Than 80

March 1, 2023

At least 38 people were killed and more than 80 people were injured when a train carrying several hundred people collided late Tuesday night with a freight train in Greece. Many of the passengers were university students returning from a lengthy vacation weekend. The rescue effort was still going on at noon local time, and rescue dogs and search crews were already on the scene. Cranes were employed by the fire department to lift the train cars that had derailed and search beneath them for trapped passengers. According to authorities, the number of fatalities is the largest for a railway



