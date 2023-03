Biden, Fauci, and Weingarten are Destroying America

March 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I am convinced that no three people have done more harm to America, especially our children, in the last two years than these three individuals. Acting alone and in concert with each other, they sustained the COVID Pandemic far longer than was needed, set our children’s education back decades, and may have made decisions that […]



Read More...