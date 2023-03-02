Lawmakers Mum As Ticketmaster Doles Out Tickets For Farrakhan Hate Rally

March 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The ticketing giant hated by Taylor Swift fans and everyone else who has ever tried to buy concert tickets is now under fire from Jewish activists for selling tickets to a Louis Farrakhan event in which the minister defended Adolf Hitler and predicted another Holocaust against Jews. But many of Ticketmaster's biggest critics on Capitol Hill don't seem to care. The post Lawmakers Mum As Ticketmaster Doles Out Tickets For Farrakhan Hate Rally appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



