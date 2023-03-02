The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: James Comer Investigates Hunter Biden Associate’s Claims Following Free Beacon Report

March 2, 2023   |   Tags:

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) said Thursday he is investigating the claims of a think tank executive who says he has inside information about Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings. The post WATCH: James Comer Investigates Hunter Biden Associate's Claims Following Free Beacon Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


