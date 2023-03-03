The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Awards Grant to Palestinian Activist Group Whose Leaders Hailed Terrorist as ‘Hero Fighter’

March 3, 2023

The Biden administration gave a $78,000 grant to a Palestinian activist group whose leaders attended an anniversary event celebrating the founding of a terrorist group and praised the murderer of a U.S. military attaché as a "hero fighter," according to a funding announcement. The post Biden Admin Awards Grant to Palestinian Activist Group Whose Leaders Hailed Terrorist as 'Hero Fighter' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


