Brickbat: Kids Do the Darndest Things

March 3, 2023 | Tags: REASON

In Florida, Orange County Public Schools has placed Howard Middle School teacher Ethan Hooper on leave while it looks into politically oriented videos he posted to TikTok that were shot in school and involved school students. One video indicated the school system was banning books including the dictionary. In another, white students bowed down to black students. Some of the students appeared to be amused by what was going on. "I am appalled at the behavior and judgment of the teacher who posted the inappropriate videos using his students as political props," said Superintendent Maria Vazquez in a statement. "This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes and it will not be tolerated in our school district."

