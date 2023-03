Defend Creeps for a Living? Dems Have Second Thoughts About Making You a Federal Judge

March 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden is taking heat, justifiably, over his crummy nominee to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Michael Delaney. The post Defend Creeps for a Living? Dems Have Second Thoughts About Making You a Federal Judge appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...