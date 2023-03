Iran Can Make Five Nukes in One Month’s Time, Report Says

March 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran can produce enough weapons-grade material to power a nuclear bomb in just 12 days and could produce another four bombs within a month's time, according to a watchdog group.



