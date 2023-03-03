Remy: Learn To Fly (Foo Fighters Parody)

March 3, 2023 | Tags: Inflation, Politics, REASON

Foreign adversaries seeking to harm America are impressed with what we've accomplished on our own.

Parody of "Learn the Fly" by Foo Fighters written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith Bragg, Austin Bragg, and John Carter.

LYRICS:

Run and tell all of the Asians

It's gone be all right

From what I'm seeing we might not even need to fight

They argue with each other on Twitter

Their kids can't read OK

Instead of an attack, maybe we sit back and wait?

Cuz they're looking to these guys to save them

Indebtedness has gone sky-high

Look at that guy's shirt—I think we might be all right

They still have very powerful weapons

A war might go awry

Looks like we should have learned how to fly

Though Canada might be planning something

Covert and a surprise

It's looking like their leadership's working on disguise

This guy steals Crest but you'd never guess

Which one's locked up at night

Run and tell ol' Winnie that we might be all right

Cuz they're looking to these guys to save them

They're fighting over bathroom signs

While no one seems to care that this guy's crapping outside

They've got an issue with inflation

We do too, I surmise

Looks like we should have learned how to fly

