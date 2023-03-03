Remy: Learn To Fly (Foo Fighters Parody)
March 3, 2023 | Tags: Inflation, Politics, REASON
Foreign adversaries seeking to harm America are impressed with what we've accomplished on our own.
Parody of "Learn the Fly" by Foo Fighters written and performed by Remy; video produced by Meredith Bragg, Austin Bragg, and John Carter.
LYRICS:
Run and tell all of the Asians
It's gone be all right
From what I'm seeing we might not even need to fight
They argue with each other on Twitter
Their kids can't read OK
Instead of an attack, maybe we sit back and wait?
Cuz they're looking to these guys to save them
Indebtedness has gone sky-high
Look at that guy's shirt—I think we might be all right
They still have very powerful weapons
A war might go awry
Looks like we should have learned how to fly
Though Canada might be planning something
Covert and a surprise
It's looking like their leadership's working on disguise
This guy steals Crest but you'd never guess
Which one's locked up at night
Run and tell ol' Winnie that we might be all right
Cuz they're looking to these guys to save them
They're fighting over bathroom signs
While no one seems to care that this guy's crapping outside
They've got an issue with inflation
We do too, I surmise
Looks like we should have learned how to fly
