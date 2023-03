Semafor’s China Initiative Counts CCP ‘Chamber of Commerce’ Executive as an Adviser

March 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Chinese billionaire on the board of Semafor's China initiative works as a senior executive for Beijing's "Chamber of Commerce" and has ties to other Chinese Communist Party front groups. The post Semafor's China Initiative Counts CCP 'Chamber of Commerce' Executive as an Adviser appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...