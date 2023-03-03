Walgreens Refuses To Sell Lethal Abortion Pill In Several States

March 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As many state officials threatened legal action, Walgreens made an announcement that it will not be dispensing a popular abortion drug in several jurisdictions where the pills are still permitted. The business stated that it does not intend to apply for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to distribute mifepristone, the first of two drugs used to induce abortions, by mail or at their physical locations in a number of states where abortions and the medication used to induce them are still legal, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana. Politico was informed by Walgreens that all letters issued to



