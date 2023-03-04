ANOTHER Train Has Derailed in Ohio — Hazmat Crews on Scene

Another train has derailed in Ohio, this time in Clark County. Hazmat crews are reportedly on the scene. According to Fox News:

A non-passenger train derailed in Clark County, Ohio on Saturday evening, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel and hazmat crews responded to the train derailment on State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday.

It is not known at this time if anything was on the train at the time of the derailment. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the train was not a passenger train.

A train just derailed in my city. I took these pics from one of the local crime groups on Facebook. The guy who posted it said they’re leaking chemicals, but I’ve seen no confirmation of this. pic.twitter.com/Xyxmv04q4q — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) March 4, 2023

Another train derailment, this time in Springfield Ohio. My parents took this video an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/f8AtccxNvc — Braedon Phillips (@braephilly) March 4, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated when more is known.

