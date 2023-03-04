The Powerful LGBT Group Behind California’s Most Radical Laws Is Setting Its Sights on Washington

If you’ve ever been shocked at a radically progressive California law, chances are you have one group to blame. Founded 20 years ago as an LGBT advocacy group, Equality California has since grown to become a major player in California politics. Fueled by millions of dollars in corporate donations, the progressive group has emerged as the savviest user of Sacramento’s legislative system, which allows outside groups to sponsor bills. Together with its Democratic allies, Equality California helps set the legislative agenda and has pushed all manner of "woke" policies that help minors get sex changes in secret and let men into women’s prisons. The post The Powerful LGBT Group Behind California's Most Radical Laws Is Setting Its Sights on Washington appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



