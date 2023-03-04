The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top Russian Scientist That Developed COVID Shot Strangled To Death With Belt In Moscow

March 4, 2023   |   Tags:
Andrey Botikov, a senior researcher at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the man who developed the Sputnik V COVID shot, was found strangled to death with a belt in his Moscow apartment. The Daily Mail reports: Andrey Botikov, known as one of the 18 scientists who worked on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine …


Tags:
