Here’s What You Missed on Twitter This Week, Vol. 7

March 5, 2023

Stacey Abrams went to Nigeria to monitor the country's elections. President Joe Biden managed to speak coherently just long enough to tell an X-rated story. And Josh Hawley dinged a Biden nominee for lying under oath. Here’s what you missed on Twitter this week! 1. Biden helpfully clarifies that his race doesn't make him stupid. […] The post Here’s What You Missed on Twitter This Week, Vol. 7 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


